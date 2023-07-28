911 Call Reporting Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Is Released

A man who called 911 to report the cardiac arrest of LeBron James' son Bronny in Los Angeles on Monday told an emergency dispatcher to "get an ambulance here now," according to a recording of the call released Friday.

“All right, sir, we’re going to send help,” the operator can be heard saying in the audio clip obtained by CNN. “Don’t hang up, sir, don’t hang up.”

Bonny James, 18, suffered the medical emergency on Monday morning during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

He was rushed to the ICU in stable condition. Cedars-Sinai Medical said Thursday he has since been released.

CNN received a recording of the 911 call through a public records request to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cable news network said the agency redacted a significant portion of the call to adhere with California public records disclosure laws.

In the short clip released, the emergency operator can be heard asking the unidentified caller if there is "a doctor on scene" or a registered nurse available as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

"No there's no doctor on scene," the caller says.

"OK help is already ... on the way," the dispatcher responds. "Get next to him, please."

LeBron James, the four-time NBA champion, wrote on Twitter Thursday that his family is happy and healthy after the ordeal.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," he wrote. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.

In a statement Thursday, Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai, said Bronny arrived at the hospital "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable."

Chukumerije credited the "the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff" as part of Bronny's successful treatment.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," Chukumerije said.

Bronny graduated from high school in May and will now wear his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey for the USC men's basketball team.

Bronny, a former four-star recruit, averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.