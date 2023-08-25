90-Year-Old Who Still Volunteers Twice A Week Has No Plans To Retire

A 90-year-old British man has been volunteering at a National Trust property since 1953, and recently said he has no plans to stop.

Twice a week, Malcolm Walford meets visitors at the church of Croome, Worcestershire, an estate built in the 18th century. Nowadays, visitors can tour the historical grounds as well as meet Walford.

"I want to talk to people, that's been my job," Walford told the BBC. "It's just Croome, it's where I grew up and it's taken over my life. It took over my family life. As long as I've got breath in my body, I shall be here at Croome."

Malcolm Walford, 90, has been volunteering at Croome, Worcestershire, since 1953. Even at 90, he plans to continue volunteering there twice a week, telling visitors about the estate's history. Courtesy Malcolm Walford/BBC

Walford began working at Croome just two months after the late Queen Elizabeth II had been crowned. Now 70 years later, he speaks with visitors every Thursday and Saturday about his life and how much the estate has changed.

"This is home to me. It's wonderful to see children here on National Trust property enjoying themselves," Walford told the outlet.

The 90-year-old has outlived two of Croome’s former owners and the Earls of Coventry. He said when he dies, he plans to be buried on the estate.

“My dad said, years and years ago, 'there's something special about Croome' and there is,” Walford told the BBC. “I have a plot in the churchyard and when my time comes, that's where I'm going to be.”

Colleagues at the National Trust plan to honor Walford with a party on Friday for his dedication to the estate.