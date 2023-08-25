90-Year-Old Who Still Volunteers Twice A Week Has No Plans To Retire

A 90-year-old British man has been volunteering at a National Trust property since 1953, and recently said he has no plans to stop.
Twice a week, Malcolm Walford meets visitors at the church of Croome, Worcestershire, an estate built in the 18th century. Nowadays, visitors can tour the historical grounds as well as meet Walford.
"I want to talk to people, that's been my job," Walford told the BBC. "It's just Croome, it's where I grew up and it's taken over my life. It took over my family life. As long as I've got breath in my body, I shall be here at Croome."
Walford began working at Croome just two months after the late Queen Elizabeth II had been crowned. Now 70 years later, he speaks with visitors every Thursday and Saturday about his life and how much the estate has changed.
"This is home to me. It's wonderful to see children here on National Trust property enjoying themselves," Walford told the outlet.
The 90-year-old has outlived two of Croome’s former owners and the Earls of Coventry. He said when he dies, he plans to be buried on the estate.
- ‘Take a Break’: Alexander Hamilton’s Family’s Historic Former New York Estate to Become a Luxury Spa
- Dianne Feinstein Sues Late Husband’s Estate
- Most Popular States for Foreign Real Estate Buyers
- WeWork’s Biggest Problems Start With Real Estate
- ‘Grave Dancer’ Real Estate Legend Sam Zell Dies
- Paddle Boarder Who Drowned Near Obamas’ Estate Is Former President’s Chef
“My dad said, years and years ago, 'there's something special about Croome' and there is,” Walford told the BBC. “I have a plot in the churchyard and when my time comes, that's where I'm going to be.”
Colleagues at the National Trust plan to honor Walford with a party on Friday for his dedication to the estate.
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech