9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old in Florida - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old in Florida

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after a 9-year-old shot and killed a 6-year-old on Monday

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Assistant Chief J.D. StronkoJacksonville Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after a 9-year-old shot and killed a 6-year-old on Monday.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko held a news conference Monday evening about the deadly shooting. He would not describe the relationship between the two children, but Fox 30 reported that they were related. 

Officers were dispatched to a residence shortly after 2:45 p.m., where they discovered the child who had been shot in the head, Stronko said. The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. 

Both children were under the care of an adult, and it’s unclear how the 9-year-old obtained a firearm, the assistant chief said. The caretaker was questioned by police after the incident. 

It appears the child fired the gun once, and there was no indication of criminal violence, he said. 

“We’re trying to get some answers,” he said. 

Stronko did not identify the victim. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.