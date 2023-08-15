9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old in Florida

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after a 9-year-old shot and killed a 6-year-old on Monday.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko held a news conference Monday evening about the deadly shooting. He would not describe the relationship between the two children, but Fox 30 reported that they were related.
Officers were dispatched to a residence shortly after 2:45 p.m., where they discovered the child who had been shot in the head, Stronko said. The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Both children were under the care of an adult, and it’s unclear how the 9-year-old obtained a firearm, the assistant chief said. The caretaker was questioned by police after the incident.
It appears the child fired the gun once, and there was no indication of criminal violence, he said.
“We’re trying to get some answers,” he said.
Stronko did not identify the victim. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.
