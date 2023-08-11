86-Year-Old Makes up for Lost Love by Greeting People at Walmart - The Messenger
86-Year-Old Makes up for Lost Love by Greeting People at Walmart

Mary Ruth Robinson began working as a Walmart greeter after losing her husband to Parkinson's

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
After her husband died not too long ago, 86-year-old Walmart greeter Mary Ruth Robinson looks to find and create love within other people at her job.WDRB

After losing the love of her life, one Walmart greeter aims to use her job to lift the spirits of others one smile at a time.

Not too long ago, 86-year-old Mary Ruth Robinson lost her husband Jackie to a long battle with Parkinson's, the last five years he spent bedridden.

"I can't hardly talk about it," Robinson told WDRB. “He died on our anniversary.”

The devastating loss completely altered the life that Robinson had known for 60 years. Now, she tries to spread that love that she used to feel at home by interacting with customers through her job at a Walmart in Kentucky.

“I wish everybody could have that kind of love,” Robinson told the outlet. “I thought well if I don’t go to work, I will die of loneliness because I miss him.”

Robinson stands at the door of the megastore greeting, complimenting, and trying to make people smile while wearing her blue vest, blue hat, and colorful clogs.

“You don’t find somebody like her every day anymore,” shopper Ted Holcomb said.

Shopper Dorothy Holcomb added, “She’s just always smiling.”

Being a Walmart greeter may also mean checking receipts or putting away baskets, but Robinson said her true purpose is making people happy. “No matter what is going on in their life,” she told WDRB.

Robinson’s daughter, Julia Jaddock, said that she's seen the impact her mother has made on the community. She recalled one beautiful instance that showed just how much she meant to people.

“The mother let him pass ahead, and she turned around and said, ‘You know what? You mean the world to my son,'” Jaddock recalled. “She goes, ‘You don’t know, but my son is autistic, and he wouldn’t hug anyone. You are so special to him.’ If she can give that, then she feels fulfilled.”

Robinson receives many hugs at her job and sometimes even flowers, but she said the most beautiful part is seeing the happiness and gratitude from her customers.

“Working is a beautiful thing, it's beautiful therapy, and I need the money," Robinson said with a laugh.

