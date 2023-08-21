850 People Still Missing 2 Weeks After Maui Wildfire Ravaged Lahaina
About 1,285 people who were originally reported missing have been found safe
There are at least 850 missing people in Maui nearly two weeks after a wildfire ravaged the town of Lahaina.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Monday morning that 114 deaths have been confirmed. Of those, 27 were identified. Officials are working to continue to identify missing persons, as friends and family provide DNA samples of unaccounted individuals.
At its peak, the missing persons list contained more than 2,000 names, Bissen said.
“We’re both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process,” Bissen said. “The number identified will rise and the number of missing will decrease, but there will be daily fluctuations in the numbers as family members are added and removed from the list.”
Bissen urged people with missing loved ones on the island to contact officials and provide a DNA sample.
“Our lives have changed forever and things will not be the same,” he said. “What will be the same is the way we care for each other as we grieve and go through this together”
The town of Lahaina suffered the most damage, with an estimated 2,170 acres burned so far. The blaze is still burning, but 90% contained.
Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media showed the extent of the damage.
One disquieting photo posted to Facebook shows a jumbled mess of burned cars that were abandoned as the flames overtook them, as The Messenger previously reported.
The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along a waterside road “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.
A Lahaina resident who returned home after evacuating from the fire came back and said it looked like “a bomb was dropped” on the town.Tourists were forced to evacuate hotels, and residents described heartbreaking decisions to leave their beloved pets behind as they scrambled for safety.
