81-Year-Old Man in Florida Arrested at Retirement Home After He Was Linked to Girlfriend’s 1975 Murder

An elderly Canadian man who retired to Florida has been arrested for murder after confessing to killing his girlfriend nearly 50 years ago in Ontario.

Rodney Nichols, 81, was arrested by local authorities at the North-Lake Retirement Home in Hollywood, Florida, last month on charges filed by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Nichols' arrest closes one of Canada's oldest cold cases: the murder of the "Nation River Lady," whose remains were found back on May 3, 1975.

For decades, authorities were unable to identify the "Nation River Lady." But recent advances in DNA technology helped lead to her identification in 2021: She was a Tennesseean named Jewell "Lalla" Langford.

Nichols allegedly told investigators he "had to come clean" about the 48-year-old businesswoman's death. Langford was murdered inside Nichols' home, he allegedly told them. He later dumped her body in the Nation River, near the town of Casselman in eastern Ontario.

"During the intervening 47 years, forensic artist's renderings, a 3D facial approximation (created in 2017), a dedicated tip line and descriptions of evidence accompanied several public appeals for information by the OPP to identify the victim and any potential suspects without success," reads a statement on the arrest.

The statement notes that "this is believed to be the first case in Canada of this nature to identify human remains through Forensic Genealogy."

Once they had Langford's identity, "OPP investigators worked with the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) to examine evidence gathered decades before related to the unsolved missing person case."

Investigators collaborated with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice to track down the killer.

They learned that Jewell, who owned and operated a spa in Jackson, Tennessee, had traveled to Montréal in April 1975.

She never returned to the states and her family reported her missing.

"In March 2022, the remains of Jewell Langford were repatriated to the United States followed by a memorial service and burial," reads the statement, which adds Nichols' will appear in court next month for an extradition hearing.