800 Great White Sharks Prowled Cape Cod in 4-Year Span: Study

An estimated 800 great white sharks visited the Atlantic off Cape Cod in Massachusetts between 2014 and 2018, making it one of the top gathering spots in the world for the fishy predators, a new study has determined.

Most of the sharks were 10 feet long, with some 16 feet in length, according to the study.

People should be aware that Cape Cod is a "white shark hotspot, and that the summer and the fall are peak activity times,” study lead author Megan Winton, a research scientist at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, Massachusetts, told the Boston Globe.

The numbers were based on the identification of 393 individual great white sharks captured on underwater video during 137 boat trips off the cape involving a total of 2,295 shark sightings on 2,803 videos, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

Sharks are difficult to tally because they're in constant motion.

The shark population off Cape Cod peaks as the predators travel to the area to feed on the “abundant gray seal population,” the study noted. The seal population reaches some 50,000 in the summer.

There may be hundreds of sharks at a time in some peak summer months, according to the research.

“Cape Cod is among the larger aggregation sites worldwide — especially considering that the estimate is likely an underestimate" — of great white sharks, the study noted, ranking it among other large congregations off California, South Africa, Mexico and Australia.

“It’s really important to reiterate that the risk of having a bad interaction with a white shark is low," Winton emphasized. "They are very cautious, selective predators. But there is certainly an increased presence of white sharks here."

The Cape Cod shark numbers comprise the “first estimate of abundance for the species anywhere in its northwest Atlantic range,” noted the study.

The total number of sharks plying the waters of the entire northwest Atlantic range is not yet known. But the Cape Cod numbers are "a start," Winton told the Globe.

They provide a "baseline that we now have that we haven’t had for this population ever — that can be used to monitor the performance of conservation and management measures for the species," she explained.

The study area included the ocean off Provincetown at the tip of Cape Cod, down to the Cape’s "elbow" and the island of Monomoy, a favorite seal hangout.