80-Year-Old Congresswoman Gets First Tattoo to Celebrate Granddaughter’s Birthday, Says It Won’t Be Her Last
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, has represented the New Haven area since 1991
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, recently celebrated the 18th birthday of one of her six grandchildren by getting a tattoo with her.
DeLauro, 80, said in a statement Monday that she got the tattoo on her left upper arm after her granddaughter became old enough in Connecticut to get one.
“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro said. “She’s off to college in the fall, and this strengthens our bond.”
The tattoo includes a rose, representing DeLauro’s name, as well as the letter “D” and a stylized version of Italy, where her father immigrated from to come to the U.S.
DeLauro, who has represented the New Haven area since 1991, also said she is likely to get additional tattoos in the future.
“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet, so be on the lookout for more new ink!” she said.
