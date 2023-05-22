8-Year-Old Who Died in CBP Custody Had Flu, History of Heart Issues, Agency Says

The 8-year-old girl who recently died at a border patrol facility in Texas had a history of heart issues and tested positive for the flu before her death, federal immigration officials said Sunday after an initial investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection first took the girl’s family into custody on May 9 among a group of 47 migrants who were apprehended near the Gateway International Port of Entry. Her mother, father and two siblings, ages 13 and 14, were also part of the group. All members of the family were citizens of Honduras, CBP officials said, except for the girl, who was a citizen of Panama.

The family was subsequently transported on May 10 to the Donna Processing Facility in Donna, Texas. The girl did not complain of any illnesses or injuries during a medical intake examination but her family did report a history of sickle cell anemia and cardiomyopathy, as she had undergone heart surgery at age 5 and, while stable, required continued care of a cardiologist.

On May 14, the girl complained of abdominal pain, nasal congestion and a cough and had a temperature of nearly 102 degrees Fahrenheit, medical staff at the Donna Processing Facility documented.

She subsequently tested positive for Influenza A and negative for Influenza B and was prescribed acetaminophen, ibuprofen and the medications Tamiflu, for the flu, and Zofran, for nausea, CBP said.

Because of her illness, the girl and her family were transferred on May 14 to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station in Harlingen, Texas, which has been designated as for those in custody who have been diagnosed with or exposed to viral diseases.

The girl received additional doses of Tamiflu and ibuprofen in the following days and was brought to the Harlingen Station medical unit at least three times on May 17, complaining of vomiting and a stomachache. During the third visit, at roughly 1:55 p.m., the girl “appeared to be having a seizure,” and subsequently became unresponsive, the CBP said.

CBP medical officials attempted lifesaving measures before the girl was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. She was declared dead at the hospital at 2:50 p.m.

The girl’s official cause of death remains pending while the Cameron County Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office continues additional testing, but an autopsy did find a buildup of fluid in the girls’ lungs.

Troy Miller, the department's acting commissioner, said in a statement Sunday that border patrol officials intend to keep medically vulnerable people in custody for as little time as possible. Miller also directed the Department of Homeland Security’s chief medical officer to conduct a review of the medical care standards at all CBP facilities.

“The health and safety of individuals in our custody, our workforce, and communities we serve is paramount,” Miller said. “To that end, we must ensure that medically fragile individuals receive the best possible care and spend the minimum amount of time possible in CBP custody.”

The girl’s death was the second of a minor in federal immigration custody in the span of eight days after 17-year-old Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died of an epileptic seizure while in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Safety Harbor, Florida, on May 10.