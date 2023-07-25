8-Year-Old Sleeping in Parked Car Dies After Vehicle Was Hit - The Messenger
8-Year-Old Sleeping in Parked Car Dies After Vehicle Was Hit

Javier Velez was on a fishing trip with his father in Absecon, N.J., when he was killed while sleeping in a parked Honda

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
An 8-year-old boy sleeping in a parked car on the side of a road near Atlantic City was killed when another car plowed into him Sunday.

WPVI-TV reports little Javier Velez was on a fishing trip with his father in Absecon, N.J., when he was killed while sleeping in a Honda parked on the shoulder of White Horse Pike. 

It’s unclear where his dad was at the time of the crash.

Javier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe launched to help offset funeral costs, Javier Velez's loved ones allege he was killed by a drunk driver.GoFundMe

According to NJ.com, authorities have issued the 25-year-old alleged driver of the other vehicle several summonses to appear in court, however, he has not yet been criminally charged in connection with Javier' Velez's death.

According to a GoFundMe launched to help offset funeral costs, Javier’s loved ones allege he was killed by a drunk driver.

“Javier was so full of love and life. He brighten (sic) the day of everyone he came in contact with in his short life,” the fundraiser description reads. “He loved the color green and playing sports.”

