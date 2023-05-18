An 8-year-old girl in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection died Wednesday in Texas, the Los Angeles Times reported.
She had been in custody with her family in Harlingen, Texas, when she suffered a medical emergency. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she subsequently died.
The death is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, according to the Times’ report.
The death is the second of a minor in federal custody in eight days after 17-year-old Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died of an epileptic seizure while in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Safety Harbor, Florida.
Read More
- 8-Year-Old Who Died in CBP Custody Had Flu, History of Heart Issues, Agency Says
- Teenage Migrant’s Cause of Death in Custody Revealed
- Two Incidents of Gunfire at Southern Border, Officials Say
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews