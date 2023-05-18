The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    An 8-year-old girl in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection died Wednesday in Texas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    She had been in custody with her family in Harlingen, Texas, when she suffered a medical emergency. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she subsequently died.

    The death is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, according to the Times’ report.

    The death is the second of a minor in federal custody in eight days after 17-year-old Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died of an epileptic seizure while in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Safety Harbor, Florida.

