8-Year-Old Girl Publishes Book About Life With an Absentee Dad: ‘You Can’t Control What They Do but You Can Control What You Do’

Soon-to-be third-grader Zara Daugherty has written and published her book, "Broken Promises," detailing her experiences with an absent father.

Speaking to news station KMOV, the eight-year-old said, “What inspired me to write this book is that I wanted kids to know it's okay to cry. And if somebody breaks their promise, then they can go outside and play and do something fun.”

Daugherty, who attends an elementary school in the St. Louis Public School District, expressed her fondness for writing and reading, tools her therapist suggested she use to process her feelings.

“I’m so thankful to her because she has taught me different tools for handling my sadness or anger,” Daugherty reflected. “I can scream into a pillow, squeeze a stress ball or even write a book!”

She began penning her emotions a few years ago, after her father broke a promise. Recalling an evening when she had sushi with her parents, she said her dad assured her of returning the next day.

To Daugherty's dismay, he didn't.

The young author recounted the poignant moment of waiting, writing, “After five minutes had passed, tears began to build up in my eyes.” But he never showed up.

In her work, she also penned a piece of wisdom: “When you are faced with somebody that lets you down, do not let them get in your way of being great.”

Zara’s mother, Mia, had initially hoped for her daughter to draft a more upbeat narrative. However, Mia said Zara insisted on addressing the theme of broken promises to help others.

Initially reluctant to make their personal story public, Mia changed her perspective after hearing her daughter's words. “When I heard her words, I realized this is so much bigger than me not wanting our business to be outside of our house,” she told local station KSDK.

Mia hopes Zara’s tale will not only resonate with children facing similar challenges but also prompt parents to proactively address their children's emotional well-being. “Kids face disappointment all the time, they face things that make them angry, but the real question is, ‘what tool does that kid have to get through those type of feelings?’” she pondered.

After collaborating with an illustrator and publisher, "Broken Promises" found its place in the market, available on Amazon and in St. Louis public libraries.

Zara summarized her sentiments, stating, “When somebody breaks a promise, you can’t control what they do but you can control what you do.”