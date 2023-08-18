8-Year-Old Girl Killed By School Bus

An 8-year-old girl in Kansas died after being hit by a school bus on Wednesday.
Harmoney Harper was waiting for the bus outside her home in Wichita around 7:30 a.m. She went between two cars and was hit by a Derby Public Schools bus, according to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) statement obtained by PEOPLE.
SCSO Capt. Benjamin Blick said first responders performed CPR on Harmoney, but she remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, The Witchita Eagle reported.
Blick told KAKE that no one on the bus was injured in the accident.
The family has raised over $17,000 to cover Harmoney's funeral costs on GoFundMe.
"As we know in this time of need all the good hearts of our human race will always step up to help. Harmoney's laughter and smile will be forever missed," Andrea Harper, organizer of the fundraiser, said on the GoFundMe page.
Harmoney was in fourth grade at Oaklawn Elementary School, according to KAKE. She attended Cooper Elementary School before moving to the Oaklawn area in first grade.
- Man Charged in 1993 Death of 12-Year-Old Tampa-Area Girl Who Vanished After Stepping off School Bus
- Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness
- 8-Year-Old Migrant Girl Dies in Border Patrol Custody
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From Home
- Retired Pastor Charged in 50-Year-Old Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl: ‘David Zandstra Is a Monster’
- 14-Year-Old Steals School Bus, Attempts to Run Someone Over at Gas Station
“She was full of compliments for everyone around her," Oaklawn Elementary Principal Donna Osborn told KAKE. "Any time you would see her, she had a smile on her face and was always the first to give everyone a hug each day. Her passing is a tremendous loss and Harmoney will be missed greatly at Oaklawn."
District Superintendent Heather Bohaty said additional social workers will be available to support students and staff. She also said the accident is under investigation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews