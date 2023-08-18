8-Year-Old Girl Killed By School Bus - The Messenger
8-Year-Old Girl Killed By School Bus

The family established a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

Published
Jenna Sundel
Harmoney Harper died after being hit by a bus in Witchita.Andrea Harper/GoFundMe

An 8-year-old girl in Kansas died after being hit by a school bus on Wednesday.

Harmoney Harper was waiting for the bus outside her home in Wichita around 7:30 a.m. She went between two cars and was hit by a Derby Public Schools bus, according to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) statement obtained by PEOPLE.

SCSO Capt. Benjamin Blick said first responders performed CPR on Harmoney, but she remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, The Witchita Eagle reported.

Blick told KAKE that no one on the bus was injured in the accident.

The family has raised over $17,000 to cover Harmoney's funeral costs on GoFundMe.

"As we know in this time of need all the good hearts of our human race will always step up to help. Harmoney's laughter and smile will be forever missed," Andrea Harper, organizer of the fundraiser, said on the GoFundMe page.

Harmoney was in fourth grade at Oaklawn Elementary School, according to KAKE. She attended Cooper Elementary School before moving to the Oaklawn area in first grade.

“She was full of compliments for everyone around her," Oaklawn Elementary Principal Donna Osborn told KAKE. "Any time you would see her, she had a smile on her face and was always the first to give everyone a hug each day. Her passing is a tremendous loss and Harmoney will be missed greatly at Oaklawn."

District Superintendent Heather Bohaty said additional social workers will be available to support students and staff. She also said the accident is under investigation.

