8-Year-Old and Brother, 4, Found Dead After Disappearing in Swollen California River

Deputies recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy Monday and the body of his sister the day before, after the two were swept away in a swift-moving river in central California.

Conditions in the river were described as "extraordinarily dangerous" due to melting snow feeding them.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the children, their mother and her adult friend entered the water Sunday afternoon off the shoreline about a mile down from Pine Flat Dam.

They tried to make their way out to climb on a rock when the current carried the children away. Neither was wearing a life jacket.

Deputies and Cal Fire firefighters responded in rescue boats, and found the girl’s body in less than an hour. According to KTLA, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found about 2 miles from where he was last seen, and his sister was about a quarter-mile from the same point.

Their identities have not been released. KTLA reported that officials said they were at a family gathering.

Both the Kings and San Joaquin rivers are closed to recreational users because melting snow from heavy winter storms has created hazardous conditions.

Numerous closure signs are posted along the water, warning the public to stay away, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

It said conditions will only become more dangerous heading into the summer as more snow melts and dams release even more water into the rivers.

Water temperatures are in the low 50s, the current is swift and trees serve as dangerous obstacles, the department stated.

