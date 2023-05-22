The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    8-Year-Old and Brother, 4, Found Dead After Disappearing in Swollen California River

    The river conditions are described as ‘extraordinarily dangerous.'

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Fresno County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

    Deputies recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy Monday and the body of his sister the day before, after the two were swept away in a swift-moving river in central California.

    Conditions in the river were described as "extraordinarily dangerous" due to melting snow feeding them.

    The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the children, their mother and her adult friend entered the water Sunday afternoon off the shoreline about a mile down from Pine Flat Dam. 

    They tried to make their way out to climb on a rock when the current carried the children away. Neither was wearing a life jacket.

    Read More

    Deputies and Cal Fire firefighters responded in rescue boats, and found the girl’s body in less than an hour. According to KTLA, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found about 2 miles from where he was last seen, and his sister was about a quarter-mile from the same point.

    Their identities have not been released. KTLA reported that officials said they were at a family gathering.

    Both the Kings and San Joaquin rivers are closed to recreational users because melting snow from heavy winter storms has created hazardous conditions.

    Numerous closure signs are posted along the water, warning the public to stay away, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

    It said conditions will only become more dangerous heading into the summer as more snow melts and dams release even more water into the rivers. 

    Water temperatures are in the low 50s, the current is swift and trees serve as dangerous obstacles, the department stated.

    In New York City last week, the bodies of two boys were pulled from the Harlem River. Alfa Barrie, 11, disappeared with his friend, Garrett Warren, 13, around May 12 or 13th, radio station 1010 Wins reported, citing NYPD sources. It is unclear how they got into the river.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.