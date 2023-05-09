8-Year-Old Boy Survives 48 Hours Alone in State Park After Wandering Off Campsite

A search party found a missing 8-year-old boy approximately two miles away from his family's campsite where he had gone missing over two days before in the Porcupine Mountains in northern Michigan.
Nante Niemi had last been seen at 1 p.m. Saturday when family members asked him to return to the campsite while they were fishing and collecting wood, TV6 reported. After searching for him on their own for five hours that day, the family reported him as missing to law enforcement.
Over 150 search and rescue personnel and troopers from the Michigan State Police patrolled a 40 square mile area of the hilly and remote woods on foot.
Niemi was found under a log where he had taken shelter for the 49-hour period he was lost. His elementary school posted pictures of Niemi on Facebook after he was safely found.
"Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment,” the post said.
