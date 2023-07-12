8-Year-Old Boy Steals Car at Gunpoint, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

An 8-year-old boy stole a car and led police on a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Montgomery, Alabama, WSFA reported.

Officers from the Montgomery Police Department responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that a child had allegedly stolen a car at gunpoint, Major Saba Coleman stated, according to the outlet.

Police attempted to recover the stolen vehicle and asked the driver to pull over, but he refused. A high-speed chase between the boy and police ensued, ending when the 8-year-old crashed into another car. Police subsequently recovered the gun, and no injuries were reported.

"When I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow him and make sure no one got hit. I wanted to ensure he got caught because I didn't want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or others."

The boy was then taken into custody and now faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.