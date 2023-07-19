8-Hour-Long Explosion on the Sun Could Cause Auroras Over the US Tonight

An impressive plasma ejection emanating from the Sun that caused a geomagnetic storm on Earth could in turn spark a spectacular Northern Lights display over parts of the northern United States and Canada on Wednesday night and into Thursday, space scientists report.

The solar flare began on Monday and lasted for eight hours, according to reports.

Monday's flare sent billions of tons of gas and plasma heading towards the Earth at 1,200 kilometers per second, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained in a release — NOAA tracks space weather that can affect Earth. As a result, Earth experiences a geomagnetic storm.

But another effect of this is benign and beautiful: Auroras, the dancing, wispy green and purple lights typically visible close to the North and South poles. They occur when particles emitted by the Sun slam into the magnetic field around the Earth. Space weather watchers predict the aurora may be visible as far south as the US Northeast and the Great Plains.

That field redirects those particles towards the magnetic poles, where the excited particles interact with chemicals in our atmosphere to produce different colored lights. When those Sun particles interact with the chemicals, like nitrogen and oxygen, that's how they produce different colored lights in the sky.

NOAA also predicted that Earth will receive a “glancing” blow from the solar weather, resulting in a geomagnetic storm through July 20. These storms can affect electrical systems, radio transmissions, and satellites.

The predicted effects on our planet are expected to be rated G1, the lowest of a five-level scale. A G1 geostorm can cause fluctuations in power grids, may have minor effects on man-made satellites and can even affect migratory animals.

Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, predicted on Twitter that the auroras will be visible down to the mid-latitudes.

The rollicking activity powering the coming light show is just the latest example of some uncommonly high activity on the star.

Solar activity earlier in the week also led to a particularly powerful explosion called a 'cannibal' coronal mass ejection (CME) — this is when CME barrels into another and the two combine. These kinds of solar events are caused when the roiling magnetic fields dancing across dark patches on the Sun called sunspots unleash an outburst of plasma, NASA explains.

Weather on the Sun goes in cycles that are roughly 11 years long. The Sun is now in Cycle 25, which was initially predicted to be mild — a prediction at odds with the recent uptick in solar flares, CMEs and sunspots. The cycle is expected to peak in 2025, so there are likely many more auroras coming our way.