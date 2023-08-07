8 Hospitalized After Deck Collapses at Washington State Youth Camp
All the people on the deck are believed to be staff members
Eight people were taken to a hospital in northwest Washington after a deck collapsed with roughly two dozen people on it at a young camp, according to a local media report.
Emergency crews responded around 9 p.m. Friday to Camp Killoqua, roughly 50 miles north of Seattle, to reports that a deck attached to a building collapsed with roughly 25 people on it.
All of the people on the deck are believed to be staff members at the camp and no children were at the camp at the time, according to NBC News’ Seattle affiliate, King 5 News.
The camp said in a Facebook post that it would cancel its camps for the entire week to repair the deck.
“We must hold the safety and well-being of every individual on our site in the highest regard,” Camp Killoqua said in the post. “Until we are able to repair the damage, we cannot use our dining hall, kitchen, or lodge porch.”
While seven of the eight people were in stable condition at the hospital, one woman in her 20s suffered a serious leg injury, according to King 5.
