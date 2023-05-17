The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    77-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Self-Love by Marrying Herself

    “I said, you know what, I’ve done everything else. Why not? I’m going to marry myself."

    Published
    Aysha Qamar
    In a heartwarming act of self-care and self-love, 77-year-old Ohio resident Dorothy "Dottie" Fideli decided to marry herself, celebrating her love for the one person who has always been there for her – herself according to WLWT.

    The ceremony took place on May 13 at the O'Bannon Terrace Retirement Community in Goshen, Ohio, where Fideli resides. Surrounded by her neighbors, friends, and family, she proudly proclaimed her commitment to herself.

    “I said, you know what, I’ve done everything else. Why not? I’m going to marry myself,” Fideli told Today. She shared that although she initially thought the act might be a way to uplift others, it turned out to be an emotional experience for her. Fideli emphasized the importance of nurturing the love within oneself, where God's love flows, giving wisdom and hope.

    Fideli's ceremony was officiated by Rob Geiger, the property manager of her retirement home. Speaking to Today, Geiger expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, describing Fideli as an incredible woman full of life.

    Previously married in 1965 and later divorced, Fideli was inspired to marry herself after her neighbor mentioned seeing a woman do the same thing on a talk show.

    Fideli's children were supportive of her choice, with her daughter, Donna Pennington, helping her find a dress, cooking food for the event, and decorating the retirement home's community room for the occasion. Photos from the event can be found in an album shared by Today.

