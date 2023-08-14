76-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Panhandler in NYC After Refusing to Give Him Money

A panhandler stabbed a 76-year-old man in New York City on Sunday night, ABC7 reported.

The unidentified victim had declined to give the panhandler money when he approached him late Sunday night near the busy 34 Street-Herald Square station in Midtown Manhattan, according to reports.

After the man began walking away from the panhandler, the suspect took out a sharp object and jabbed him in the torso, a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told The Messenger.

The victim then walked into the subway station looking for help. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said, and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.