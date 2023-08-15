76-Year-Old Man Attempting First Overnight Solo Hike Located After Vanishing in Sequoia National Park
Bill Roberts was found in good health and is being reunited with his family
A 76-year-old man has been found after he went missing in Sequoia National Park while attempting his first overnight solo hike.
Bill Roberts was found in good health on Monday, and he is being reunited with his family, park officials said in a news release. He began his hike on Wednesday at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest.
He planned to hike north on the John Muir Trail and meet his family at Bullfrog Lake on Saturday. His family reported him missing when he did not arrive as planned, according to park officials. Teams of ground searchers, helicopters and a drone crew searched for Roberts on Sunday.
Roberts accidentally deviated from his intended route after he lost his tracker while descending the west side of Caltech Peak. He found his way back to the Lake South America Trail and ran into another hiker on Monday morning. He used the hiker's tracking device to contact his family, and a park search team was able to locate him 10 minutes later.
“This incident really underscores the fact that there is still a lot of snow in the high country, and it’s very easy to lose a trail in those conditions, especially with afternoon thunderstorms,” Incident Commander Dave Fox said in a statement.
“Fortunately, this story had a positive outcome, but we urge everyone to be extra prepared and cautious in your trip planning and execution. The consequences of getting turned around can be deadly serious," Fox added.
