76-Year-Old Man Attempting First Overnight Solo Hike Located After Vanishing in Sequoia National Park - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

76-Year-Old Man Attempting First Overnight Solo Hike Located After Vanishing in Sequoia National Park

Bill Roberts was found in good health and is being reunited with his family

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 76-year-old man has been found after he went missing in Sequoia National Park while attempting his first overnight solo hike.

Bill Roberts was found in good health on Monday, and he is being reunited with his family, park officials said in a news release. He began his hike on Wednesday at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest.

He planned to hike north on the John Muir Trail and meet his family at Bullfrog Lake on Saturday. His family reported him missing when he did not arrive as planned, according to park officials. Teams of ground searchers, helicopters and a drone crew searched for Roberts on Sunday.

Roberts accidentally deviated from his intended route after he lost his tracker while descending the west side of Caltech Peak.  He found his way back to the Lake South America Trail and ran into another hiker on Monday morning. He used the hiker's tracking device to contact his family, and a park search team was able to locate him 10 minutes later.  

Bill Roberts, 76
Bill Roberts, 76National Park Service

“This incident really underscores the fact that there is still a lot of snow in the high country, and it’s very easy to lose a trail in those conditions, especially with afternoon thunderstorms,” Incident Commander Dave Fox said in a statement.

“Fortunately, this story had a positive outcome, but we urge everyone to be extra prepared and cautious in your trip planning and execution. The consequences of getting turned around can be deadly serious," Fox added.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.