75-Year-Old ‘Superwoman’ Scares off Home Intruders in Oakland by Firing Gun

An Elderly woman is being lauded as a hero for shooting at a pair of intruders and scaring them off during a home invasion in the Bay Area.

The unidentified victim was home alone Wednesday when two armed men forced their way into her Oakland, Calif., home in the middle of the night, police said, according to KTVU-TV. That is when she sprung into action.

"It's absolutely unbelievable what she was able to do," the victim’s unidentified daughter told KTVU. "It's amazing. She is a Superwoman. We're all just lauding her and just amazed at her wherewithal."

The woman grabbed a Magnum revolver kept next to her bed and fired at the intruders.

"She had the presence of mind to reach into her nightstand and get a weapon,” the woman’s neighbor, Calvin Walker, explained to KTVU. “And she had it under her covers, and when she saw an opening, she fired a shot."

The intruders returned about 17-20 shots and robbed the woman of many of her valuables, including jewelry and her phone, before fleeing.

None of the bullets struck the victim, the outlet reports.

"This woman is a hero," neighbor Dave Lederer added. "She kept her wits about her."

The woman’s daughter said criminals should take this incident as a stern warning.

"I believe that this is a message also for the criminals, that people in Oakland, we're tired of the lawlessness,” her daughter said. “People are standing up. People are fighting back.”

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the home invasion.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.