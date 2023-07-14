73-Year-Old Virginia Woman Receives New Roof for Free After Repairing Shingles on Her Own - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

73-Year-Old Virginia Woman Receives New Roof for Free After Repairing Shingles on Her Own

The construction be will be done on Monday, saving Sharon Harris nearly $10,000

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 73-year-old Virginia woman recently received a new roof for free after a local roofing company heard a news story last month about her repairing a leak on her own.

Sharon Harris, of Ridgeway, sought to replace a section of the shingles on the roof of her and her husband’s home by herself after noticing a leak and not being able to afford to fully replace the roof.

After seeing Harris’ story reported by WDBJ, the ABC News affiliate of Roanoke, Cenvar Roofing offered to fully replace Harris’ roof at no cost — saving her nearly $10,000.

“Sharon did a fantastic job,” said Cenvar Roofing general manager Collin Murphy in a report by WDBJ. “She had everything installed properly."

Read More

He added, "She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

Cenvar Roofing plans to install the new roof on Monday, according to WDBJ.

A tab-styled shingle roof.
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.