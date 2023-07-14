73-Year-Old Virginia Woman Receives New Roof for Free After Repairing Shingles on Her Own
The construction be will be done on Monday, saving Sharon Harris nearly $10,000
A 73-year-old Virginia woman recently received a new roof for free after a local roofing company heard a news story last month about her repairing a leak on her own.
Sharon Harris, of Ridgeway, sought to replace a section of the shingles on the roof of her and her husband’s home by herself after noticing a leak and not being able to afford to fully replace the roof.
After seeing Harris’ story reported by WDBJ, the ABC News affiliate of Roanoke, Cenvar Roofing offered to fully replace Harris’ roof at no cost — saving her nearly $10,000.
“Sharon did a fantastic job,” said Cenvar Roofing general manager Collin Murphy in a report by WDBJ. “She had everything installed properly."
He added, "She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”
Cenvar Roofing plans to install the new roof on Monday, according to WDBJ.
