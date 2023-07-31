73-Year-Old Minnesota Man Stabbed to Death After Knocking on Neighborhood Door

Minnesota police released the name of an older man who was stabbed to death after he knocked at a door over the weekend and got into an alleged altercation.

According to NBC affiliate KARE, the 73-year-old man was killed in a stabbing incident at a home in the Highland Park neighborhood on Bowdoin Street South in Saint Paul on Saturday morning.

Police who responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. local time found the older man detained by a 59-year-old man at the scene.

It is alleged the 73-year-old approached the 59-year-old's home, leading to an altercation when the homeowner answered the door.

Both men were stabbed during the fight and were taken to a hospital, the Pioneer Press reported.

It is unclear whether the men knew each other.

Following an examination by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, police identified the man who was killed as Robin Sherwood Lambert of Bloomington on Monday afternoon.

"The investigation is ongoing, and no further updates are available," police said in a statement.

Per KARE, the 59-year-old man is still undergoing treatment, with police expecting him to survive.

As of now, his identity has not been released.