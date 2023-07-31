73-Year-Old Minnesota Man Stabbed to Death After Knocking on Neighborhood Door

Minnesota police released the name of an older man who was stabbed to death after he knocked at a door over the weekend and got into an alleged altercation.
According to NBC affiliate KARE, the 73-year-old man was killed in a stabbing incident at a home in the Highland Park neighborhood on Bowdoin Street South in Saint Paul on Saturday morning.
Police who responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. local time found the older man detained by a 59-year-old man at the scene.
It is alleged the 73-year-old approached the 59-year-old's home, leading to an altercation when the homeowner answered the door.
Both men were stabbed during the fight and were taken to a hospital, the Pioneer Press reported.
It is unclear whether the men knew each other.
Following an examination by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, police identified the man who was killed as Robin Sherwood Lambert of Bloomington on Monday afternoon.
"The investigation is ongoing, and no further updates are available," police said in a statement.
Per KARE, the 59-year-old man is still undergoing treatment, with police expecting him to survive.
As of now, his identity has not been released.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness