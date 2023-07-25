72-Year-Old Cited for Throwing Bagel at Teenage Dunkin’ Donuts Staff - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

72-Year-Old Cited for Throwing Bagel at Teenage Dunkin’ Donuts Staff

Authorities said a dispute prompted a man from Illinois to toss a cup of coffee and bagels at two employees

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The man was cited for harassment involving physical contactMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A 72-year-old customer was cited for harassment after he reportedly threw a bagel at a pair of workers at a donut shop.

According to WHP-TV, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Dunkin’ Donuts in Chester County, Pa., Monday morning.

Authorities said a dispute prompted a man from Illinois to toss a cup of coffee and bagels at two employees.

It was unclear what the dispute was about.

Read More

The man was cited for harassment involving physical contact, the outlet reports.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.