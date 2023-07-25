72-Year-Old Cited for Throwing Bagel at Teenage Dunkin’ Donuts Staff

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
A 72-year-old customer was cited for harassment after he reportedly threw a bagel at a pair of workers at a donut shop.
According to WHP-TV, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Dunkin’ Donuts in Chester County, Pa., Monday morning.
Authorities said a dispute prompted a man from Illinois to toss a cup of coffee and bagels at two employees.
It was unclear what the dispute was about.
The man was cited for harassment involving physical contact, the outlet reports.
