72-Year-Old Cited for Throwing Bagel at Teenage Dunkin’ Donuts Staff

A 72-year-old customer was cited for harassment after he reportedly threw a bagel at a pair of workers at a donut shop.

According to WHP-TV, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Dunkin’ Donuts in Chester County, Pa., Monday morning.

Authorities said a dispute prompted a man from Illinois to toss a cup of coffee and bagels at two employees.

It was unclear what the dispute was about.

The man was cited for harassment involving physical contact, the outlet reports.