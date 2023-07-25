71-Year-Old Dealer in Crew That Sold ‘The Wire’ Star Fatal Drugs Faces Sentencing

A 71-year-old drug dealer faces sentencing Tuesday in a case tied to the fatal overdose of "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams. He he's appearing in court with support from the creator of the groundbreaking HBO series.

In a letter to the judge filed earlier this month, writer David Simon — who cast Williams in his breakout role of armed robber Omar Little — called the actor's 2021 death at age 54 "a grievous tragedy and a grievous abbreviation of human potential."

"I feel the loss all the time, certainly whenever I have cause to think about Michael Williams in any respect," Simon wrote.

But the former Baltimore Sun police beat reporter also pleaded for mercy on behalf of defendant Carlos "Carlito" Macci, an associate of the New York City dealer who sold Williams fentanyl-laced heroin in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

"I miss my friend,” Simon wrote.

“But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened."

Simon added: "And second, no possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction."

Macci faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after plea bargaining in April to conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Under terms of an agreement with prosecutors, he's promised not to appeal any sentence less than 17-1/2 years.

Macci pleaded guilty in April to a narcotics conspiracy for working with three other dealers who sold heroin and fentanyl-laced heroin in front of an apartment building on the south side of Williamsburg, a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 5, 2021, Macci was there with crony Irvin Cartagena when Williams, 54, drove up and began speaking with them, federal prosecutors said.

Cartagena then walked over to a trash can in front of the building, grabbed drugs to sell to the actor and made a hand-to-hand transaction with Williams, prosecutors said.

Williams, who lived nearby, was found dead of an overdose in his apartment the following day, wearing the same clothes he had on when he bought the drugs.

Macci has been locked up since his Feb. 2, 2021, arrest and defense lawyer Benjamin Zeman has asked that he be sentenced to time served.

Zeman argued that Macci is destitute, struggles with drug addiction and suffers from mental illness.

Prosecutors have asked for a four-year sentence, noting that Macci sold deadly drugs “for decades.”

They added, however, that Macci — who turns 72 on Wednesday — deserves less than the 14 to 17-1/2 years called for under federal guidelines.

“The defendant, who is 72 years old, illiterate and suffering from multiple mental and physical conditions, was a longtime user of the same deadly drugs he was selling,” prosecutors wrote.

Cartagena pleaded guilty in April and faces senencing on Aug. 18.