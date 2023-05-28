70% of California Beaches Could Vanish by End of Century

California could lose up to 70% of its signature beaches by the end of the century from pounding waves and an anticipated rise in sea levels due to climate change, according a startling new study.

US Geological Survey (USGS) researchers used satellite images and the modeling of sea-level rises from 1.6 to 10 feet to estimate how the shoreline could severely erode by 2100.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

“It’s pretty sobering,” Sean Vitousek, a research oceanographer at the USGS and lead author of the study, which is yet to be published, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“This is a slow process when we’re talking about 2100 — but it's not that slow," he told the Chronicle.

The study, which created projections for the entire length of Californai’s 1,100-mile coastline, is a follow up to a similar 2017 study led by Vitousek that focused on Southern California.

California is known for its stunning beaches, part of a tremendous tourist draw that brings some $93 billion into the state, according to a U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center study.

The beaches are already changing, reports The Guardian, citing a 2009 USGS study showing that about 40% of California beaches have already experienced erosion.

The authors of the most recent USGS study concluded that management efforts including dune restoration are needed to keep the beaches as they are.

Vitousek told the Chronicle that while there remains much uncertainty in how sand responds to waves and sea level rise, it’s important to closely monitor the beaches.

“As much as we can monitor beaches over time and see how they change — that’s going to be the factor that’s going to help us understand what’s happening, and what we can do to prevent these beaches from going away,” Vitousek told The Chronicle.

“Because I don’t think anyone wants them to go away.”