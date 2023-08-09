7-Year-Old With Inoperable Brain Tumor Delivering Toys to Children’s Hospitals in All 50 States

Alayna Hutchings is on a national quest to bring smiles to Children's Hospitals all across America.
The 7-year-old old rodeo queen from Montana recently completed the first of what she hopes are many toy drop-offs for kids at children's hospitals. Her first stop was at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. She told local station WFTS there at the time that she thinks the best part of dropping off the gifts is seeing the children there “feel really happy and not sad.”
And it's easy to see why Hutchings finds that happiness so important, as she was a patient at a Children's Hospital in Montana, where she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in March 2022.
- Infant Saved From Rare Brain Tumor in Dangerous Surgery
- Doctors Eradicate Deadly Condition in Groundbreaking Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby
- 2-Year-Old Dies After ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’ Turned Out to Be Brain-Eating Amoeba
- Treating Some Malignant Brain Tumors May Become Easier After New Breakthrough
- Doctors ‘Departing’ Children’s Hospital Amid Gender-Affirming Care Probe
- ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
Doctors told the Hutchings family there was nothing they could do. Alayna says that she remembers the time as rough and that she sympathizes with other kids who find themselves in similar situations.
“I was there for three weeks; I was so sad. I really wanted to go home because I missed my home,” Hutchings told a news station in Florida. “I think that's how kids feel, so I want to give them presents to make them feel much better.”
Alayna Hutchings and her family have not let her diagnosis impede their lives. Back in October 2022, Alayna's father, Danny Hutchings, said that he told doctors the “biggest thing” he cared about was his daughter's “happiness” and that she would be “pain-free," as reported by KTVH.
True to that "mission of happiness," Alayna competed in and won Miss West Yellowstone 2023, becoming a real-life rodeo queen earlier this year. She has been using her fame and stardom to benefit others, reportedly raising over $40,000 for children like her.
The Hutchings family is taking the money they raise and using it to give gifts across the country as their joint mission.
A child life specialist at St. Joseph's reportedly said that the hospital will use the toys as a “distraction” to keep kids from thinking about “their hospitalization,” and also to “cheer them up during the day.”
The toys will keep kids “busy” and also “keep them playing like kids should be,” according to the specialist.
Fans of Alayna and her journey can follow her on her Instagram and Facebook pages. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Alayna’s family with her medical expenses.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews