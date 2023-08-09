7-Year-Old With Inoperable Brain Tumor Delivering Toys to Children’s Hospitals in All 50 States - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

7-Year-Old With Inoperable Brain Tumor Delivering Toys to Children’s Hospitals in All 50 States

Miss West Yellowstone 2023, Alayna Hutchings, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor; she's now on a mission to help kids across America

Published |Updated
Zach Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alayna was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in March of 2022.Courtesy Alayna Hutchings Facebook

Alayna Hutchings is on a national quest to bring smiles to Children's Hospitals all across America.

The 7-year-old old rodeo queen from Montana recently completed the first of what she hopes are many toy drop-offs for kids at children's hospitals. Her first stop was at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. She told local station WFTS there at the time that she thinks the best part of dropping off the gifts is seeing the children there “feel really happy and not sad.”

And it's easy to see why Hutchings finds that happiness so important, as she was a patient at a Children's Hospital in Montana, where she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in March 2022.

Read More

Doctors told the Hutchings family there was nothing they could do. Alayna says that she remembers the time as rough and that she sympathizes with other kids who find themselves in similar situations.

“I was there for three weeks; I was so sad. I really wanted to go home because I missed my home,” Hutchings told a news station in Florida. “I think that's how kids feel, so I want to give them presents to make them feel much better.”

Alayna Hutchings and her family have not let her diagnosis impede their lives. Back in October 2022, Alayna's father, Danny Hutchings, said that he told doctors the “biggest thing” he cared about was his daughter's “happiness” and that she would be “pain-free," as reported by KTVH.

Alayna in her Miss West YellowStone Outfit
Alayna competed in and won Miss West Yellowstone 2023, becoming a real-life rodeo queen earlier this yeaCourtesy of Alayna Hutchings

True to that "mission of happiness," Alayna competed in and won Miss West Yellowstone 2023, becoming a real-life rodeo queen earlier this year. She has been using her fame and stardom to benefit others, reportedly raising over $40,000 for children like her.

The Hutchings family is taking the money they raise and using it to give gifts across the country as their joint mission.

&quot;Last Chance Stampede parade! Alayna had a blast riding with the rodeo queens, she did an amazing job and had such a blast! Thank you Miss Rodeo Montana and Miss Last Chance Stampede for putting in these 4 days mentoring, helping and hanging out with Alayna. We are beyond blessed to have met you!&quot; - Alayna Hutchings Facebook page
"Last Chance Stampede parade! Alayna had a blast riding with the rodeo queens, she did an amazing job and had such a blast! Thank you, Miss Rodeo Montana and Miss Last Chance Stampede for putting in these 4 days mentoring, helping, and hanging out with Alayna. We are beyond blessed to have met you!" - Alayna Hutchings Facebook pageCourtesy Hutchings Family

A child life specialist at St. Joseph's reportedly said that the hospital will use the toys as a “distraction” to keep kids from thinking about “their hospitalization,” and also to “cheer them up during the day.”

The toys will keep kids “busy” and also “keep them playing like kids should be,” according to the specialist.

Fans of Alayna and her journey can follow her on her Instagram and Facebook pages. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Alayna’s family with her medical expenses.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.