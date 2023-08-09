7-Year-Old With Inoperable Brain Tumor Delivering Toys to Children’s Hospitals in All 50 States

Alayna Hutchings is on a national quest to bring smiles to Children's Hospitals all across America.

The 7-year-old old rodeo queen from Montana recently completed the first of what she hopes are many toy drop-offs for kids at children's hospitals. Her first stop was at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. She told local station WFTS there at the time that she thinks the best part of dropping off the gifts is seeing the children there “feel really happy and not sad.”

And it's easy to see why Hutchings finds that happiness so important, as she was a patient at a Children's Hospital in Montana, where she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in March 2022.

Doctors told the Hutchings family there was nothing they could do. Alayna says that she remembers the time as rough and that she sympathizes with other kids who find themselves in similar situations.

“I was there for three weeks; I was so sad. I really wanted to go home because I missed my home,” Hutchings told a news station in Florida. “I think that's how kids feel, so I want to give them presents to make them feel much better.”

Alayna Hutchings and her family have not let her diagnosis impede their lives. Back in October 2022, Alayna's father, Danny Hutchings, said that he told doctors the “biggest thing” he cared about was his daughter's “happiness” and that she would be “pain-free," as reported by KTVH.

Alayna competed in and won Miss West Yellowstone 2023, becoming a real-life rodeo queen earlier this yea Courtesy of Alayna Hutchings

True to that "mission of happiness," Alayna competed in and won Miss West Yellowstone 2023, becoming a real-life rodeo queen earlier this year. She has been using her fame and stardom to benefit others, reportedly raising over $40,000 for children like her.

The Hutchings family is taking the money they raise and using it to give gifts across the country as their joint mission.

"Last Chance Stampede parade! Alayna had a blast riding with the rodeo queens, she did an amazing job and had such a blast! Thank you, Miss Rodeo Montana and Miss Last Chance Stampede for putting in these 4 days mentoring, helping, and hanging out with Alayna. We are beyond blessed to have met you!" - Alayna Hutchings Facebook page Courtesy Hutchings Family

A child life specialist at St. Joseph's reportedly said that the hospital will use the toys as a “distraction” to keep kids from thinking about “their hospitalization,” and also to “cheer them up during the day.”

The toys will keep kids “busy” and also “keep them playing like kids should be,” according to the specialist.

Fans of Alayna and her journey can follow her on her Instagram and Facebook pages. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Alayna’s family with her medical expenses.