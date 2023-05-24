The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    7-year-old Shot by Younger Sibling in Ohio: Police

    The child is in hospital in a critical condition.

    Dan Gooding
    Getty Images

    A seven-year-old in Ohio has been shot in the head.

    Cleveland Police told The Messenger Wednesday morning they believe the child's younger sibling may have been the one firing the gun.

    Officers were called out to East 128th Street in the city Wednesday morning and the child was transferred to hospital in a critical condition.

    The campaign group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Ohio as 33rd out of 50 US states when it comes to gun safety.

    Read More

    In 2021, the organization looked at shootings by children under 18-years-old, and found that "Nearly one child gains access to a loaded firearm and unintentionally shoots themself or someone else every day in America—an average of 350 children a year."

    It also found that the victims of shootings by children are most often also children.

