7-year-old Shot by Younger Sibling in Ohio: Police

A seven-year-old in Ohio has been shot in the head.

Cleveland Police told The Messenger Wednesday morning they believe the child's younger sibling may have been the one firing the gun.

Officers were called out to East 128th Street in the city Wednesday morning and the child was transferred to hospital in a critical condition.

The campaign group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Ohio as 33rd out of 50 US states when it comes to gun safety.

In 2021, the organization looked at shootings by children under 18-years-old, and found that "Nearly one child gains access to a loaded firearm and unintentionally shoots themself or someone else every day in America—an average of 350 children a year."

It also found that the victims of shootings by children are most often also children.