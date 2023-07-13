7-Year-Old Shot by Raging Driver After Mom Took Too Long at Green Light - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

7-Year-Old Shot by Raging Driver After Mom Took Too Long at Green Light

The young girl told her mother she was afraid because the person who shot her is still at large

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 7-year-old girl in Texas sustained two bullet wounds after an enraged driver pulled out a gun and shot at her mother's vehicle, presumably because the mother took too long to accelerate after a light turned green, according to Houston's KTRK.

Rosemary Sabio was driving with her daughter around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when they stopped at a red light approximately a mile from their home in southeast Houston.

Sabio said she briefly glanced down to check her phone, but lurched forward when the black Lexus behind her honked to notify her that the light had changed. The interaction reportedly lasted only a few moments.

Luna Padilla recovering in the hospital.
Luna Padilla recovering in the hospital.KTRK-TV
Read More

However, Sabio noticed that after she moved into the left lane, the Lexus followed closely behind her. She moved back over to let the driver pass but suddenly heard three shots ring out.

Sabio's daughter, Luna Padilla, began screaming from the backseat. "Mom, it hurts," Sabio recalled her daughter crying. She pulled the car over, and they both ducked down.

Luna had been shot once in the leg and once in the thigh. Other drivers stopped to help put pressure on her wounds and wrapped a T-shirt around her leg to reduce the bleeding.

The suspect sped away, but police said they were able to capture the vehicle's license plate using a nearby camera.

Luna was released from the hospital this week and is expected to fully recover. However, she told her mother she was afraid because the person who shot her is still at large.

"For my daughter to go through this just because someone crazy decided to take a gun and shoot whoever they want? She's just 7 years old," Sabio said.

Andy Kahan, a local Crimestoppers victim advocate, told Fox 26 that he had heard of at least three children who had been shot and killed in the area in the past 10 days alone.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.