7-Year-Old Shot by Raging Driver After Mom Took Too Long at Green Light

A 7-year-old girl in Texas sustained two bullet wounds after an enraged driver pulled out a gun and shot at her mother's vehicle, presumably because the mother took too long to accelerate after a light turned green, according to Houston's KTRK.

Rosemary Sabio was driving with her daughter around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when they stopped at a red light approximately a mile from their home in southeast Houston.

Sabio said she briefly glanced down to check her phone, but lurched forward when the black Lexus behind her honked to notify her that the light had changed. The interaction reportedly lasted only a few moments.

Luna Padilla recovering in the hospital. KTRK-TV

However, Sabio noticed that after she moved into the left lane, the Lexus followed closely behind her. She moved back over to let the driver pass but suddenly heard three shots ring out.

Sabio's daughter, Luna Padilla, began screaming from the backseat. "Mom, it hurts," Sabio recalled her daughter crying. She pulled the car over, and they both ducked down.

Luna had been shot once in the leg and once in the thigh. Other drivers stopped to help put pressure on her wounds and wrapped a T-shirt around her leg to reduce the bleeding.

The suspect sped away, but police said they were able to capture the vehicle's license plate using a nearby camera.

Luna was released from the hospital this week and is expected to fully recover. However, she told her mother she was afraid because the person who shot her is still at large.

"For my daughter to go through this just because someone crazy decided to take a gun and shoot whoever they want? She's just 7 years old," Sabio said.

Andy Kahan, a local Crimestoppers victim advocate, told Fox 26 that he had heard of at least three children who had been shot and killed in the area in the past 10 days alone.