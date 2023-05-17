7-year-old Sells Thousands of Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, Tops Region

That’s a whole lot of dough!
An ambitious Massachusetts 7-year-old sold over 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from December through March, hustling door-to-door, setting up booths, and even advertising on her family’s car.
Yarmouth Daisy Girl Scout Emma H. set out on the road to sweet eat entrepreneurship by aiming to be tops in her region, Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts said Tuesday.
She got there with a blend of ingenuity and shoe-leather sales techniques. Emma both went door-to-door and set up booths, including at a local grocery store, the organization said. She even took the show on the road, putting advertising on her family car.
Those efforts added up to Emma moving 3,668 boxes of cookies during the sale season from early December to early March, or an average of roughly 1,200 boxes a month.
“I love being out in the community and selling Girl Scout Cookies,” said Emma, whose budding entrepreneurial spirit will be nurtured as she’s named “CEO for the Day” at some point in August.
