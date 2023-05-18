The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    7 Jail Inmates Hospitalized After Suspected Jail Fentanyl Overdoses

    The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is heading up an investigation into how fentanyl may have gotten into the jail.

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Everett Fire Department/Facebook

    Seven inmates at a Washington jail were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering suspected fentanyl overdoses.

    A corrections officer at the Snohomish County Jail noticed several inmates in one section of the facility acting strangely around 7:35 p.m., local outlet KING 5 reported, citing the county sheriff’s office.

    Suspecting a fentanyl overdose, jail medical staff administered Narcan to seven inmates, officials said. Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses. Authorities credited the treatment with saving the inmates' lives.

    The inmates were then brought to an area hospital for treatment.

    Four of the inmates were discharged from the hospital within hours and set to be re-booked at the jail, according to KING 5.

    The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is heading up an investigation into how fentanyl may have gotten into the jail. According to KING 5, a suspect had been identified, but had yet to be charged.

    The jail was placed on lockdown for about an hour after the apparent overdoses were noticed.

