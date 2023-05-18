7 Jail Inmates Hospitalized After Suspected Jail Fentanyl Overdoses

Seven inmates at a Washington jail were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering suspected fentanyl overdoses.
A corrections officer at the Snohomish County Jail noticed several inmates in one section of the facility acting strangely around 7:35 p.m., local outlet KING 5 reported, citing the county sheriff’s office.
Suspecting a fentanyl overdose, jail medical staff administered Narcan to seven inmates, officials said. Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses. Authorities credited the treatment with saving the inmates' lives.
The inmates were then brought to an area hospital for treatment.
- EXCLUSIVE: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Gets ‘Disturbing’ Love Letters in Jail
- Suspect Accused of Killing Four People Has Been on Lam for Three Days After Escaping Jail
- The claims of abuses against prisoners in a St. Louis jail are horrific. They’re also not unique.
- Chinese Migrants Arrested After Suspected Smuggling Onto Florida Beach
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
Four of the inmates were discharged from the hospital within hours and set to be re-booked at the jail, according to KING 5.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is heading up an investigation into how fentanyl may have gotten into the jail. According to KING 5, a suspect had been identified, but had yet to be charged.
The jail was placed on lockdown for about an hour after the apparent overdoses were noticed.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews