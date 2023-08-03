7-Eleven Workers Beat Brazen Shoplifter, Let Him Go Rather Than Call Cops

Two 7-Eleven workers took matters into their own hands against a cigarette thief, restraining and beating him with a stick rather than holding him for the police, videos of the wild run-in show.

Footage of the encounter was posted to Instagram on Wednesday and captioned as occurring in Stockton, California, though details of the exact time and location were not immediately clear.

The first of three videos posted opens with the unidentified thief behind the counter of the convenience store, piling dozens of packs of cigarettes and vape accessories into a large, Brute garbage can.

At one point, the crook pulled an object out of the right rear pocket of his well-worn jeans and appears to suggest that he is armed, the video shows.

“Just let him go,” the bystander shooting the video can be heard telling the workers. “There ain’t nothing you can do. … Ain’t nothing you can do, man, until police come in.”

But as the would-be thief moved to leave with his haul, one worker grabbed him by the wrist while another smacked him on the arm with a stick, sending him falling to the floor, the video shows.

As the restrained man screamed and writhed on the floor, the stick-wielding worker walloped him another eight times — largely on the legs and feet — before the thief started to yell, “OK! OK!”

But the worker then let loose another 15 strikes as the filming bystander, at points, encouraged the vigilantism.

“That’s called whoopin’ yo ass!” the bystander can be heard yelling in a second video. “Whoop him!”

During a break in the beatdown, the downed man threw up his arms in protest, while the bystander asked whether he was ready to give up.

“I’m done! I’ll go,” the man was recorded saying. “Let me go!”

When the worker with the stick raised it as though to strike the man again, he was initially talked down by both his colleague and the bystander, the video shows.

Workers from a 7-Eleven stopped a man stealing cigarettes from their store. yo_folkers/Instagram

“Let him go! Just let him go,” the bystander protested. “That’s enough.”

But the worker got in two more hits — raising the total to what appeared to be 26, in addition to a few punches from the restraining worker — before backing off for good, the video shows.

When the bystander initially asked the workers whether they wanted to hold the man for police, one appeared to nod in the affirmative, though his verbal response was inaudible, the video shows.

The same worker went on to indicate in a third video that he believed the man had a gun. But after the bystander said that the man was “lying” about having a gun and the man affirmed that he was unarmed, the bystander encouraged the workers to let the man walk away.

“Don’t come back here no more!” the bystander told the man as he hobbled to his feet and toward the exit. “Don’t do that.”

The man left the store, though not before asking for a soda on his way out, the video shows. The request appears to go unanswered.

Requests for comment and additional information from 7-Eleven and the Stockton Police Department were not immediately returned early Thursday.