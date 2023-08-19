68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s Purse - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s Purse

Officers recognized her from wanted posters hung up throughout the New York boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 68-year-old suspected serial pickpocket was arrested in New York on Thursday, police said.

The New York Police Department believes Maria Garzon Vasquez has been pickpocketing since 1985. 

Plainclothed officers with the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau Pickpocket Unit spotted Vasquez in the Queens neighborhood of Flushing on Thursday afternoon. 

"She was very surprised because there's thousands of uniformed cops out here and what you don't see is the plainclothes component," James Soares of the unit said, per local TV station WABC.

Officers recognized her from wanted posters hung up throughout the New York boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn. 

When they spotted her, they conducted additional surveillance and arrested her while she was about to steal a woman’s purse. 

Read More
Plainclothed officers with the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau Pickpocket Unit spotted Vasquez in the Queens neighborhood of Flushing on Thursday afternoon. 
Plainclothed officers with the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau Pickpocket Unit spotted Vasquez in the Queens neighborhood of Flushing on Thursday afternoon. WABC

The New York Police Department told The Messenger "officers observed an individual placing her hand inside a 57-year-old females purse without permission of authority."

Vasquez has been charged with jostling hand near pocket and pocket picking.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.