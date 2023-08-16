6’3, 250 lb. Inmate Who Escaped Out Window and Disappeared Into NYC Is Still Missing a Week Later

A week after his daring escape out of the fifth-floor window of a New York City hospital, a man who was in the custody of the city's Department of Correction is still nowhere to be found, the New York news cooperative Hell Gate reported.



At some point after being arrested and processed on July 31 for drug possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance, Yenchun Chen, who is 6' 3" and weighs at least 250 pounds, reportedly told guards he was having heart trouble.



The 44-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he subsequently used towels and bedding to build a makeshift rope and rapel himself to the ground.



Chen had told officers he was taking a shower, but by the time they went to check on him, he was gone.



Chen had reportedly lowered himself onto a second-story air conditioning unit before clambering down to the street, where he hailed a taxi and vanished into the bustling streets of Manhattan last Wednesday.



In the immediate aftermath of his escape, several news outlets erroneously reported that Chen may have been captured, or at least that he had been surrounded by a building in New Jersey.



But it wasn't him.



The NYPD and Department of Correction both confirmed to Hell Gate that he remains unaccounted for, and have asked for the public's help in keeping an eye out.



That may not be so easy, as Chen is quickly becoming something of a folk hero to many hardened New Yorkers, at least judging by the comments section of the New York Post's story about his plight.



Kudos to Mr. Chen," wrote one commenter. "Give that man his freedom and a dinner."



Another chimed in: "Hell... After all that... Let him go !!!...That's an "A for effort" escape..."



Another admired the apparent high standards Chen employed in his escape. "Boy Scouts should take note of the knots he used as he excels in that skill as well," they wrote. "Even more amazing is the quality of the bed sheets that the hospital is using."