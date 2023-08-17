6-Year-Old With ‘Cheddar Wiz’ Hairdo Named Kids Mullet World Champion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

6-Year-Old With ‘Cheddar Wiz’ Hairdo Named Kids Mullet World Champion

He won $5,000 for coming in first place, and said he plans to buy his sister an alpaca

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rory Ehrlich, 6, was named the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion for iconic haircut which he dubbed the ‘Cheddar Wiz.’WPVI

A Pennsylvania 6-year-old will be entering his first year of elementary school this fall with a long blonde mullet and bragging rights to boot.

Rory Ehrlich, a rising first grader from West Pottsgrove Township, was named the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion on Wednesday. Rory was up against 300 kids, ages 3 to 8, from across the country in his battle to win the ultimate mullet title.

Rory received 16,723 votes by the time the contest wrapped up, almost double the number the second-place champ received. His mother, Airen Ehrlich told WPVI the bemulleted boy has been enjoying his newfound fame.

"He was invited to the Phillies game and he got to meet with John Kruk and talk mullets," she said. "Rory now thinks that John Kruk is his bestie."

While he was at the stadium, a group of teenagers recognized him and began to chant “mullet kid,” his mother said.

"It was hysterical," she said. "Rory was laughing and cheering. It was really cute."

Rory dubbed his signature hairstyle, which he spent a year growing, the ‘Cheddar Wiz’ because his baseball team describes his mullet as “cheddar blowing in the wind” when he runs, according to WPVI.

Read More

His mother attributed her son's success in the competition not only to his killer hairdo, but also the support of the community.

"We really relied on the community and the city, Philadelphia, they came in so clutch with this," she told a Philadelphia CBS station.

Rory’s desire to keep the mullet?

"Because it looks cool," he told the news station.

The annual competition raises money to build homes for military veterans through Wounded Warriors. It has teen, adult and 55-plus divisions as well. As first-place champion, Rory was awarded $5,000, and he told WPVI he plans to "buy my sister an alpaca and go to wing night again, and save a little money for Wounded Warriors."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.