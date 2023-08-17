6-Year-Old With ‘Cheddar Wiz’ Hairdo Named Kids Mullet World Champion

A Pennsylvania 6-year-old will be entering his first year of elementary school this fall with a long blonde mullet and bragging rights to boot.

Rory Ehrlich, a rising first grader from West Pottsgrove Township, was named the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion on Wednesday. Rory was up against 300 kids, ages 3 to 8, from across the country in his battle to win the ultimate mullet title.

Rory received 16,723 votes by the time the contest wrapped up, almost double the number the second-place champ received. His mother, Airen Ehrlich told WPVI the bemulleted boy has been enjoying his newfound fame.

"He was invited to the Phillies game and he got to meet with John Kruk and talk mullets," she said. "Rory now thinks that John Kruk is his bestie."

While he was at the stadium, a group of teenagers recognized him and began to chant “mullet kid,” his mother said.

"It was hysterical," she said. "Rory was laughing and cheering. It was really cute."

Rory dubbed his signature hairstyle, which he spent a year growing, the ‘Cheddar Wiz’ because his baseball team describes his mullet as “cheddar blowing in the wind” when he runs, according to WPVI.

His mother attributed her son's success in the competition not only to his killer hairdo, but also the support of the community.

"We really relied on the community and the city, Philadelphia, they came in so clutch with this," she told a Philadelphia CBS station.

Rory’s desire to keep the mullet?

"Because it looks cool," he told the news station.

The annual competition raises money to build homes for military veterans through Wounded Warriors. It has teen, adult and 55-plus divisions as well. As first-place champion, Rory was awarded $5,000, and he told WPVI he plans to "buy my sister an alpaca and go to wing night again, and save a little money for Wounded Warriors."