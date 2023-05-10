6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Has Severe ADHD, Mom Reveals

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his first grade teacher in Virginia says he has severe ADHD and that she was working with the school and doctors to manage it before the shooting.

Deja Taylor broke her silence in an exclusive interview with ABC's Good Morning America to say she is willing to take responsibility for the attack at in January at Richneck Elementary School.

She is facing trial in August for child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child.

During the interview, Taylor said she had been going to school every day with her son to help him with his ADHD.

The attack happened the week she stopped.

She told GMA: "I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can't take responsibility for his self."

Jay Paul/Getty Images

The victim, the boy's teacher, has since recovered from her injuries and is suing the Newport News School District and Richneck Elementary officials.

Abby Zwerner claims the school and district ignored multiple warnings about the student's behavior, as well as concerns that he may have a gun.

The boy's family would not address how the boy got access to the gun and said it was locked up.