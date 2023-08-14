6-Year-Old Receives 500,00th Toy Donation After Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Kids

After a 6-year-old girl was a patient at a children’s hospital in New York, she raised hundreds of dollars to help kids be less lonely while receiving medical care.
Because of her motivation, she was given the 500,000th donation.
Mariana Lippencott-Diaz set up her lemonade stand on Aug. 5 to raise money for the Pirate Toy Fund, a nonprofit “dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children in need,” according to the organization's website.
Lippencott-Diaz had once been a patient at Golisano Children's Hospital, and after they helped her, she wanted to make sure that other kids experienced the same happiness that she did.
"Because one time, I was in the hospital, and I woke up to some toys," Lippencott-Diaz told WHAM 13. "Then we opened them and played with them."
While the 6-year-old wanted to help, her mother, Brianna Diaz, told the outlet that they hadn’t expected to raise as much money as they did.
"We thought we would get like $20, buy a couple of Barbies or toys, and donate them," Diaz told WHAM 13. "But it just turned into this really big thing."
Lippencott-Diaz raised over $1,000 at her lemonade stand, which will go toward buying toys for dozens of kids at the hospital. Her desire to help others was honored at the Rochester Red Wings game on Saturday, where Lippencott-Diaz was given the 500,000th toy and got to throw out the first pitch.
She told the outlet it felt “good” to know how much she raised.
"I hope the kids feel happy when I give them the toys at the hospital," she told the outlet.
