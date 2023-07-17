6 Killed, 3 Injured After 2-Car Collision in Washington State - The Messenger
6 Killed, 3 Injured After 2-Car Collision in Washington State

What led up to the crash is unclear

Ryan Parker
Deadly car crash in Tacoma, Wash. King 5 News/Screengrab

Six people were killed and three others were injured, one critically, in a Tacoma car crash on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said via Twitter that the collision happened just after 11:15 a.m. local time on state Route 509 near Alexander Avenue.

"I am extremely saddened to announce that as a result of this collision, five people have been pronounced deceased. Four additional persons are in critical condition" Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said in a tweet.

He updated a short time later that a sixth person died. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved, and to all those affected by this tragic incident," he added.

What led up to the collision is unclear, and authorities are asking witnesses for any info or dashcam footage that can provide answers.

What authorities do know is a gray Kia Forte hatchback was traveling eastbound on Alexander Avenue and a BMW SUV traveling northbound on SR 509 collided, per a news release from Dattilo.

One of the cars caught fire, King 5 News reported.

Six people in the Kia died. A seventh passenger is currently in critical condition.

The two passengers in the BMW were injured, but are expected to be okay. No additional information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

