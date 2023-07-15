6-Foot Tall Man Pays $110K for Painful Leg Extension Procedure to Be 6 Inches Taller

Brian Sanchez, 33, wasn't someone most people would consider small.

He weighed around 375 pounds in 2022 after years of weightlifting to pack on muscle. But despite a hulking physique that could rival a pro wrestler, the father of two from Georgia says he felt something was off with his body.

"I didn't like how I was starting to look," Sanchez, a 33-year-old mortgage lender, tells The Messenger. "I was thick, and I like being thick. I like being strong. But the bigger and thicker I got, the weirder I looked because of my height, particularly the length of my legs."

In full-length photos of himself, Sanchez saw a muscular, 6-foot frame with legs that were "freakin' short" and created a "weird body shape," he says.

Brian Sanchez next to a cardboard cut-out of himself at his previous height. Courtesy of Brian Sanchez

Comparing himself to his 6-foot, 6-inch brother-in-law reinforced the notion that his body wasn't proportional. Sanchez says that despite their height difference while standing, he was taller than him when they sat next to each other.

"It didn't take me too long to put two and two together — my legs look short because they are," he says, explaining that he felt the length of his legs didn't match the height of his torso.

"I have this obsessive personality where it's like, if I have a problem, I'll obsess over it, but if there's no solution to it, my answer is to just forget about it," Sanchez says. "With this, though, there was something I could do about it."

Brian Sanchez before and after limb-lengthening surgery. Courtesy of Brian Sanchez

While researching ways to become taller in late 2022, Sanchez came across limb-lengthening surgery.

The procedure has been used for medical purposes for years — including with children who have a leg or an arm shorter than the other. At the same time, men and women have undergone the process for other reasons, such as simply to increase their height.

Sanchez underwent his first operation in December of that year at a facility in Turkey, over 6,000 miles away from his wife, Nidia, 30, and their two daughters, Kaisley, 2, and Kairi, 6.

The limb-lengthening process typically involves two primary steps: an osteotomy, where a surgeon cuts the bone into two segments, followed by the attachment of a limb-lengthening device, per Cleveland Clinic.

One device often used in the process is a thin metal frame known as an "external fixator." This apparatus, which Sanchez used, attaches to the bones with pins or wires that remain outside the body and can stick out several inches.

The other is an internal rod, a newer alternative with a screw-like device inside the bone that is not visible outside the body.

According to the clinic, after the patient recovers from surgery to install the device, the "bone distraction" phase begins. During this stage, patients use the limb-lengthening device to separate the bone by a millimeter or less multiple times a day.

The body generates new bone to fill the gap as the two bone segments move away. The process continues until the patient reaches their desired limb length over weeks and months.

Brian Sanchez's leg with external fixator installed. Courtesy of Brian Sanchez

While the exact number of people who have undergone the procedure on their legs to become taller is unknown, a 2020 BBC report estimated that the numbers are in the "hundreds" a year.

Following his first operations, Sanchez is now done with the most intensive parts of the process. Today, he stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall — half a foot taller than he was less than a year ago.

While his young daughters haven't commented much on his height difference, Sanchez says his wife "really likes it."

"When I hug my wife when I'm standing up, her head is under my chin, like on my chest, whereas before, she would be by my nose since we were only three inches apart in height — it's a huge difference," he explains.

"I don't know if she would choose to do everything we went through just to see me taller, but definitely, she likes it," he adds. "The biggest thing for her is she wants me to be happy after all this."

Sanchez says he spent over $111,000 on the procedures, not including airfare, meals and other expenses.

A video of Sanchez showing his wife his new height was shared on his Instagram page, @GotMyKneesDone, where he documents much of his progress over the last year.

While Sanchez has spent much of his recovery in a wheelchair following some setbacks, he now uses a walker more often, which will help him regain his leg strength after losing pounds of muscle since the process began.

"The truth is, it's extremely difficult," Sanchez says of being unable to walk normally yet. "It's probably more challenging than the physical part. I am used to being this giant, hulking dude who can do so much with his body, and to have made a decision that has cost me the ability to do that, even though it's temporary, is hard."

He adds: "And I still haven't gotten to enjoy the fruits of it, you know? But if it's like what I think it's going to be, then yeah, I'd say it's been worth it."

Sanchez is also still experiencing pain he describes as a "really sharp ache that is incredibly unpleasant."

It's as if his funny bone kept ringing after being hit, he says.

"And it just doesn't go away — that's the part that sucks the most," he says of the feeling. "I can handle most pain for a brief amount of time. But when it's constant, that's the worst."

He says he has relied on the anti-inflammatory drug Voltaren to manage the pain through the healing process.

Brian Sanchez before and after limb-lengthening surgery. Courtesy of Brian Sanchez

Currently, Sanchez expects to be fully cleared to live life normally by the end of the year. After that, he hopes to resume weightlifting and pursue a career in acting.

"My goal is to be the bad guy who gets beat up by The Rock," he says.

While Sanchez has been open about his decision and experience, he wants to be clear that he isn't advocating for others to go through with cosmetic leg-lengthening or for it to be normalized.

Instead, he wants to help reduce the stigma behind the operation.

"If you're putting yourself through this, it's for a reason," Sanchez says of the men and women he met who were also going through the operation. "I got emotional hearing other people's stories. Some were really suffering from being teased and bullied for being short."

"People don't realize how emotionally scarring it is, and I just want them not to be ashamed," he adds.

Aside from bullying, height can also affect other areas of one's life.

In a study published in 2022, researchers found that women in the U.S., Canada, Norway and Cuba, preferred taller men relative to their own heights, while men preferred shorter women.

A separate study also found that people with a taller stature are often thought of as having increased societal status and perceived dominance.

Sanchez says moving forward, he wants to be a source of information for others who have already decided the operation is the right choice for them.

"I want people to know what it's like," he explains. "You're sacrificing a ton of time. It is emotionally and physically demanding — it's not a joke. It's an entire journey."