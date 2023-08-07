57 Swimmers Fall Ill After Plunge in Dicey Ocean Waters in World Triathlon Championship

At least 57 competitors became ill after swimming in possibly sewage-fouled ocean waters while competing in the World Triathlon Championship Series.

The event — held in Sunderland on the coast of England a week ago — was on a stretch of coastline that has been at the center of a fierce battle over sewage discharges into the ocean, the Guardian reported.

Authorities of the U.K. Health Security Agency said it would be testing samples from those who fell to identify any common pathogens and a cause of the sickness.

Some 2,000 athletes competed in the event.

Testing of waters three days before the event at Roker Beach, where the competition was held, by Britain's Environmental Agency found E. Coli bacteria levels 39 times higher than a typical test the previous month, according to the Guardian.

E. Coli, found in sewage, causes the same kind of gastrointestinal symptoms experienced by the swimmers who fell ill.

But British Triathlon, the governing body for triathlons in Great Britain, insisted in a statement that the environmental agency’s sampling results — which weren't published until after the competition — were outside of the area of water where the competitors swam.

It also said its own testing met the required event standards.

Not everyone bought British Triathlon's assessment.

Australian triathlete Jacob Birtwhistle, 28, posted the Environment Agency’s results on an Instagram post and said he had felt unwell since immediately after the swim event.

“Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what happens when you swim in s--t. The swim should have been cancelled," he added.

The triathlon event at Sunderland was the British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series and was held within the qualification window for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.