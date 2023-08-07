57 Swimmers Fall Ill After Plunge in Dicey Ocean Waters in World Triathlon Championship

At least 57 competitors became ill after swimming in possibly sewage-fouled ocean waters while competing in the World Triathlon Championship Series.
The event — held in Sunderland on the coast of England a week ago — was on a stretch of coastline that has been at the center of a fierce battle over sewage discharges into the ocean, the Guardian reported.
Authorities of the U.K. Health Security Agency said it would be testing samples from those who fell to identify any common pathogens and a cause of the sickness.
Some 2,000 athletes competed in the event.
- World Oceans Set New Temperature Record as Heatwave Engulfs Waters
- Another World Record Falls as South Florida Water Temps Cross Triple Digits
- ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Season 1 Finale: And the Winner Is …
- Drone Footage Shows Swimmers Narrowly Escaping Sharks in Alabama Beach
- Watch: Shark Attacks Seal on Nantucket After Beaches Closed to Swimmers
Testing of waters three days before the event at Roker Beach, where the competition was held, by Britain's Environmental Agency found E. Coli bacteria levels 39 times higher than a typical test the previous month, according to the Guardian.
E. Coli, found in sewage, causes the same kind of gastrointestinal symptoms experienced by the swimmers who fell ill.
But British Triathlon, the governing body for triathlons in Great Britain, insisted in a statement that the environmental agency’s sampling results — which weren't published until after the competition — were outside of the area of water where the competitors swam.
It also said its own testing met the required event standards.
Not everyone bought British Triathlon's assessment.
Australian triathlete Jacob Birtwhistle, 28, posted the Environment Agency’s results on an Instagram post and said he had felt unwell since immediately after the swim event.
“Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what happens when you swim in s--t. The swim should have been cancelled," he added.
The triathlon event at Sunderland was the British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series and was held within the qualification window for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews