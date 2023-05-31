53 People Shot, 11 Killed in Chicago’s Violent Memorial Day Weekend
It was the most violent Memorial Weekend in the Windy City in seven years
The city of Chicago experienced one of its deadliest Memorial Day weekends in recent memory, as authorities responded to shootings that left 53 wounded and 11 dead.
The victims affected by this weekend's violence range in age from 2 to 77, and lived throughout the city.
One of the holiday weekend's first victims was killed shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to police.
The woman, who has not been identified, was found stabbed to death not far from the residence of the city's new mayor, Brandon Johnson.
An hour later, a 33-year-old man's body was found in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood; he had died from a gunshot wound.
At 2:15 a.m., William Hair, 35, was found with a shotgun wound to the chest. He died later at the hospital.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, a 37-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were shot while standing on a sidewalk. He later died at the hospital.
At around 3:19 a.m., Johnathan Salgado, 22, also standing on a sidewalk, was shot in chest. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after arriving there. Three other people were shot and killed Saturday.
On Sunday, at least one person was killed, and a 2-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, it was the most violent Memorial Weekend in the Windy City in seven years.
In 2016, 71 people were shot over the Memorial Day weekend in the city.
In a statement to ABC News, Johnson called this weekend's violence "intolerable," and added "my heart breaks for everyone affected."
"I am committed to leveraging every single resource at our disposal to protect every single life in our city. This holiday weekend, thousands of police officers, first responders, city workers, business leaders, organizers, faith leaders, and violence interrupters tirelessly dedicated themselves to keeping Chicago safe.
"I offer my deep gratitude to all those involved. We have much more work to do, but the work performed by these individuals this weekend is the foundation for how we will ultimately secure safety together."
City officials note that homicides are down in the city, despite the weekend's surge in shootings.
Prior to Saturday, homicides in Chicago were down 7% from the 228 slayings that occurred in the first five months of 2022.
Shootings were also down 9% from the same time last year.
