50 Years After ‘American Graffiti,’ Cruising is Legal Again in Modesto

Modesto, California, was the inspiration for the award-winning film “American Graffiti.” But despite the film’s success, cruising was prohibited in the city in 1990 — at least until Tuesday when the ban was unanimously ended by the Modesto City Council.
The cruising ban had drawn international attention due to the city's history with cruising, noted The Modesto Bee.
Film director George Lucas, a native of the city, had been inspired by his memories of cruising 10th and 11th Streets to create the 1973 film “American Graffiti" a few years before he launched his first "Star Wars" film.
The 1990 cruising ban was enacted in response to shootings, assaults, substance abuse and other crimes police connected to members of the cruising community. Back then, police said Modesto's downtown McHenry Street could be clogged with as many as 5,000 cars.
But car lovers present at the City Council meeting promised to keep cruising safe and fun now that the ban has been lifted.
“So much has changed since March 27, 1990,” said Tina Perez Tateo, citing the exact date of the ban. “We have children and grandchildren now, and cruising has become a family-oriented lifestyle.”
Though the ban was enacted more than 30 years ago, Assistant Police Chief Ivan Valencia said officers have not strictly enforced it since 2000.
Car clubs have been working with Chief Brandon Gillespie for over a year now aiming to end the ban. He said increased funding for the department will help cover overtime costs of police officers patrolling the cruises to keep them safe.
Betty Santos, a member of Cruising Car Culture of Modesto, consulted with police about repealing the ban.
“Let’s move forward as families,” Santos told the council. “They’re ready to cruise.”
No official celebratory cruises have been planned so far, but some plan to gather on Saturday to watch a former “no cruising” sign be removed.
