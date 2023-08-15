5-Year-Old Becomes Youngest to Complete UK’s Three Peaks Challenge, Raises Money for Charity

Ever since she was a toddler, 5-year-old Seren Price has been scaling mountains with her father. Recently, she made headlines by becoming the youngest person ever to complete the UK's Three Peaks Challenge.
The Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the summits of Yr Wyddfa (commonly known as Snowdon) in north Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland, and Scafell Pike in northern England. In December 2022, as covered by the BBC, Seren and her father Glyn ascended all three peaks in under 48 hours.
During their preparations, the Price family saw the challenge as more than just an adventure; they viewed it as an opportunity to make a difference.
Seren was born prematurely and required care at Birmingham Children's Hospital. "They did remarkable wonders with her," Glyn, a former firefighter, shared with the media outlet, adding, "They're a brilliant hospital."
Originally, the father-daughter pair hoped to raise £100, approximately $127. However, by the end of their extraordinary journey, the duo had raised more than £7,300, roughly equating to $9,200.
Their commitment to charitable causes led to Seren receiving a nomination for “Young Fundraiser of the Year” at the JustGiving Awards.
Yet, her acts of kindness extended beyond fundraising. As highlighted by The Telegraph, during their descent from Ben Nevis, the first peak of their challenge, Seren spotted a distressed young female hiker. Without hesitation, the young girl told her father, “Daddy, we need to help.” Swiftly, Seren summoned rescuers and lit the path with her flashlight.
The public nominated Seren for the JustGiving award, but her selection from a pool of 13,000 nominees was determined by a panel of judges.
“It’s an honor, I am very excited that she has been put forward for this award,” Glyn told the outlet. “When we told Seren she had a big shy smile on her face, and she wants to say thank you to all the kind people that donated.”
