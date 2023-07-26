5-Year-Old Allegedly High on Cocaine Fatally Shoots Toddler Brother, Parents Face Charges
The young child reportedly tested positive for cocaine, while the 16-month-old victim, Isiah Johnson, had marijuana in his system at the time of his death
The parents of two young children have been charged with neglect and drug possession after their 16-month-old son was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother.
The 5-year-old reportedly tested positive for cocaine, while the 16-month-old victim, Isiah Johnson, had marijuana in his system at the time of his death.
Isiah Johnson was shot in the head at an apartment complex in Lafayette, Indiana, roughly 60 miles north of Indianapolis. His 5-year-old brother had reportedly found the handgun inside the apartment.
- Manhunt Underway in Oklahoma City as 16-Year-Old Allegedly Fires Fatal Shot at Brother
- Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother and 14-Year-Old Son in Fatal Shooting
- Kentucky Child, 7, Accidentally Fatally Shoots 5-Year-Old in Home: Police
- Ohio Police Officer Facing Investigation After Fatally Shooting ‘Lovable’ 3-Year-Old Dog
- 1-Year-Old ‘Fortunate’ to Be Alive After 6-Year-Old Sibling Shoots Twice
Deonta Jermaine Johnson, 27, was asleep in the apartment at the time and later told investigators she usually kept the gun in a locked box under her bed. Shatia Tiara Welch, 24, was not at home during the incident.
During a search, police found 93 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said. Johnson was also charged with obstruction of justice as she reportedly tried to hide the marijuana before the police arrived.
Johnson and Welch were arrested on July 24. Online court records did not list an attorney for either defendant.
—With Associated Press reports
