5 Women Charged after Intentionally Clogging Florida Wing Restaurant’s Toilet, Sparking Chaotic Brawl with Employees

Five women are facing criminal charges, all accused of vandalizing a central Florida chicken wings spot, and setting off a violent melee with the restaurant's employees.
The Longwood Police Department responded to Papa Bees on Saturday, where they arrested five patrons: Kenisha Charles, 18; Tyesha Charles, 19; Keiyanda Charles, 24; Jasmine Cline, 26; and Jahleigha Smith, who is 20.
The women were charged with disorderly conduct, battery, and criminal mischief, records show.
FOX 35 in Orlando reported the women were the only people in the wings joint when a supervisor noticed the bathroom toilet had been stuffed with toilet paper.
An employee successfully cleared the clog, removing the toilet paper, but moments later, one of the five women returned to the bathroom.
When a supervisor followed her in, they found the woman trying to clog the toilet. The supervisor asked the women to leave, and they allegedly grew "irate."
FOX 35 reported that one of the women allegedly punched the supervisor, setting off a brawl inside the eatery.
The other women are accused of jumping in, punching and kicking the supervisor, and pulling her hair. Items also were hurled at the worker.
The supervisor suffered some injuries, including a gash behind her ear. Another restaurant employee, who rushed to her aid, also was injured.
The women allegedly headed for the back door, overturning tables and chairs, and throwing salt and pepper shakers.
All five women were released after each posted $1,026 bond each. It was unclear if they appeared before a judge to enter pleas, and The Messenger was unable to track down information on their attorneys.
Efforts to reach the five women were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.
