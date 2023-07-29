5 People Shot at Seattle Community Outreach Event Offering Free Food and Clothing

Five people were wounded Friday night, two critically, in a parking lot near a Safeway in south Seattle amid "dozens and dozens" of shots fired, police reported.
At least two suspects were still at large Saturday, according to investigators.
The motive was not immediately known, police said.
The wounded were at the site for a weekly community outreach event that distributes food, clothing and toys, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a late night press conference.
“Honestly, this is really disturbing,” Diaz said. “When you have victims that are really just trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people out and get people on the right path — and this is what they end up getting hit with.”
Diaz complained about increasing violence and guns in the city, pointing out that police recently recovered the most guns they have in 15 years.
Video from the scene revealed at least 50 evidence tags on the ground over bullet casings.
"The tragedy here is that while we're trying to do all the positive things then ... we see hatred and irresponsibility in this kind of shooting," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who was also at the scene.
A critically injured man and a woman in their 20s were being treated at a local hospital, along with two other men whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, Diaz said.
A fifth person was treated on the scene.
