5 More Buses Full of Migrants Head to NYC as Mayor Says System Nearing ‘Breaking Point’

The influx of migrants sent to New York City from the state of Texas continues, as five more busloads are expected in the Big Apple through the night and into the morning.

New York Emergency Management said Tuesday it has received no response from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office during the recent saga that started in 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the burgeoning number of illegal immigrants to his city is no longer his problem alone, but one that the city’s residents will need to tackle as well.

“This is a moment where people need to stop asking, ‘Eric, what are you doing?’ This is a moment we need to ask, ‘What are we doing?’” the mayor said at a press conference in the Bronx.

During his press conference, Adams asked New Yorkers if they thought that more services with multilingual employees would be beneficial to the crisis, something he called a “breaking point” just a few months ago.

“This is not Mayor Adams’ job. This is the job of the people of the City of New York, and everyone should participate in that,” Adams said. “I’m not going to allow anyone to allow this moment to go past without asking: ‘What are you doing to help people who are in need right now?’”

Adams said this as his city already provides millions of dollars a week to feed, shelter, and provide services to more than 57,000 migrants.

This comes a half year after Adams said the city was already reaching a “breaking point” of migrants flooding the city.

“Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own," Adams said in January.

"Our initial request is for shelter to accommodate 500 asylum seekers, but, as New York City continues to see numbers balloon, this estimate will increase as well," he added.

Texas began bussing migrants to sanctuary cities in 2022, which now includes more than 93,000 to New York City. Abbott blamed President Biden for the situation in New York.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said last year.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott continued.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief," he said.