5 Killed as 5 Tornadoes Pummel Michigan

A 21-year-old woman and two girls, ages 1 and 3, died in a car crash on treacherous road amid one of the twisters

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Four EF-1 tornadoes with wind speeds ranging from 90 mph to 110 mph touched down in the counties of Kent and Ingham, the city of Belleville, and Ash Township, according to the National Weather Service, WZZM-TV reported.Kent County Sheriff's Office

Five people, including two toddlers, were killed after a series of tornadoes ravaged parts of Michigan Thursday evening.

Trees were uprooted, power lines toppled and roofs ripped off homes as 4 tornadoes with wind speeds ranging up to 110 miles per hour touched down in the counties of Kent and Ingham, the city of Belleville, and Ash Township, according to the National Weather Service.

In Kent County, authorities said a 21-year-old woman and 2 girls, ages 1 and 3, died after a head-on collision with another vehicle due to slick roads caused by the twister.

“There were two vehicles traveling toward each other. One hydroplaned on water and it was occupied by 4 people,” Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told WZZM13.

The 22-year-old male driver was seriously injured.

In Ingham County, police said an 84-year-old woman died after strong winds caused a tree to topple onto her home.

Another person was also confirmed deceased in the county after 25 vehicles were seriously damaged along Interstate 96.

In Wayne County, a tornado with wind speeds up to 80 mph touched down, causing a tree to fall into a house. It wasn't immediately unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared states of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties.

