5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Ojai Sends Shudders to Los Angeles

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Ojai in Ventura County rattled Los Angeles Sunday afternoon shortly before Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall.

The quake happened just before 3 p.m., according to USGS. There were 22 aftershocks by late afternoon, including a number magnitude 3.0 or greater.

Multiple people in Southern California reported feeling strong jolts and shaking. No damage has been reported so far, according to ABC7.

The earthquake was centered about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, located 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Malibu, Porter Ranch, parts of Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, as well as other locations.

Since the quake was felt in the Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles Fire Department was put on alert. Crews will now go out and check on structures.

There has not been a magnitude-5 earthquake in the area since 1932, according to an expert in seismology.

Officials said the quake had nothing to do with the tropical storm.

A map showing the epicenter of a 5.0 earthquake in Southern California on August 20, 2023 USGS

Tropical Storm Hilary headed toward California after making landfall in Mexico, The Messenger previously reported.

Many people took to social media to post about the concurrent events, deeming it a "hurriquake."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.